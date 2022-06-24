 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Reader's Alley: Leadership needed on air pollution rules

Letter to the Editor

The EPA is finalizing cross state air pollution rules, adding more regulation to fossil fuel powered electricity generation.

It’s a laudable goal, but I’m appalled at the idea that more piecemeal heavy handed government regulation will solve our fossil fuel problems. A far better path is to add a light touch market signal, which makes all fossil fuel producers pay for the pollution that’s so far been a free ride.

America is built on innovation, not on choosing winners. A free ride for fossil fuels is choosing a winner. It’s time to make oil, gas and coal pay their fair share.

Citizen’s Climate Lobby proposes a tiny ($15 per ton) fee on carbon, rising $10 a year for 10 years. Economists estimate that a fee of $125 per ton gets us to 50% reduction. Starting low and rising slowly minimizes the impact on business and consumers.

CCL proposes that 95% of the revenue collected is returned monthly to the people, ensuring that the program doesn’t just add to ‘big government’. Three percent goes to supporting displaced coal/oil workers and the rest to running the program.

Please email Sens. Tester and Daines and tell them we want leadership on this matter.

Sherman Hamilton

Kalispell

