Reader's Alley

Reader's Alley: Disabled veterans are grossly underpaid

Letter to editor icon 3

I am asking Congress to compensate our grossly underpaid disabled veterans fairly this year.

This must be corrected by appropriate legislation now.

In 2022 a totally disabled veteran with no dependents is compensated at the ridiculous rate of $39,984 annually. The National Average Wage Index (NAWI) for 2020 was $55,628 per annum and the median income for 2020 was $67,521. The per capita GDP in 2020 was $63,416, among the highest in the world. This low rate of compensation to disabled veterans is deliberate and cruel.

Disabled veterans are only compensated for projected lost wages not to include a ‘loss of quality of life’ payment. This is done specifically to keep taxes low on our elites who pay next to nothing in federal taxes every year. They do this by bribing politicians with huge campaign donations. It is a national disgrace.

And there is a national security aspect to this injustice.

Once our youth realize that serious injury or sickness received in the armed forces will mean a lifetime of near poverty due to artificially low compensation as disabled veterans the armed forces will collapse. It is already starting to happen.

People are also reading…

It is long past time for Congress to pass legislation to compensate disabled veterans fairly. They have waited long enough.

Justin Dahlman

Butte

