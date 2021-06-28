Read report on border detainees

On June 23, 2021, CNN released a story regarding the deplorable conditions that detainees had to endure at the border.

Many detainees responded by going on a hunger strike, and according to a report released by the ACLU and Physicians for Human Rights, not only were detainees force fed, but made to fall victim with involuntary medical procedures.

The ACLU reported that this information was secured through the freedom of information act. ICE countered by stating that the food and water provided is carefully monitored, and those that refuse to take nutrition provided, were moved to a facility to be treatment. I did, however, fail to mention that all of this occurred from 2012 to 2017, while the office of the presidency was held by Obama and Biden.

So fact check away on the report provided by the ACLU and PHR, and by all means, read the article with information provided by CNN.

Peter Fabiani

Helena

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0