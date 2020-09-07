Re-electing Trump won't make us safer

Donald Trump wants to be our law and order president and keep us safe.
That is fine, let us ask ourselves a few questions. Who was president before the protests, which some are calling riots, began? Who was president when they began and who is president now as they are raging on and how is re-electing Donald Trump going to make us safer?
Everything that is going on now is under Donald Trump’s watch.
Seems to me like a new watch commander might be in order.
Larry Pfeiffer
Helena
