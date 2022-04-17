Re-elect Siobhan Hathhorn

Siobhan Hathhorn is the right person to serve on the Helena School Board. Her years of service to the community as teacher and principal were successful because she cares. Now she brings that caring and that leadership to the Board and currently serves as vice chair.
I have known Siobhan as a colleague and friend for over 14 years, and I have seen firsthand her commitment to students and her empathy for parents. She is fair-minded and knowledgeable, dedicated and honest.
Please join me in voting for Siobhan Hathhorn.
Marla Unruh,
Helena