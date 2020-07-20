Rau will put the 'justice' back in 'justice of the peace'

In whatever way you have to vote in November, please vote for David Rau. He will put the "justice" back in "justice of the peace". So many of our current justices, both city and county, do nothing but hand down suspended sentences, even to career criminals. We need someone like Dave, with his law enforcement background, who will give as much consideration to an endangered public as he will to hardened lawbreakers. Justice is a diluted word that has many definitions these days. Dave will give it back its original meaning: the administration of law. Vote for Dave Rau in November if you want safer streets!