Rau will put the 'justice' back in 'justice of the peace'
0 comments

Rau will put the 'justice' back in 'justice of the peace'

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letter to editor icon 3

In whatever way you have to vote in November, please vote for David Rau. He will put the "justice" back in "justice of the peace". So many of our current justices, both city and county, do nothing but hand down suspended sentences, even to career criminals. We need someone like Dave, with his law enforcement background, who will give as much consideration to an endangered public as he will to hardened lawbreakers. Justice is a diluted word that has many definitions these days. Dave will give it back its original meaning: the administration of law. Vote for Dave Rau in November if you want safer streets!

John Dickson

Helena

0 comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Thank God for large businesses
Letters

Thank God for large businesses

Our present governor thinks that he can gain political advantage in his race for the U.S. Senate by trashing big corporations. Apparently he f…

Trump fails in leadership
Letters

Trump fails in leadership

The single most difficult problem with President Donald J. Trump and his most ardent followers is that he and they don’t seem to have the capa…

We need to support our officers
Letters

We need to support our officers

Having known people in law enforcement and having talked with them about the job, I find it disturbing that some are considering "defunding" t…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News