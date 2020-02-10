Rau more than qualified to be Justice of the Peace

I submit this letter in support of Dave Rau for Justice of the Peace. I have known Dave for close to 30 years, and know him to be a person of integrity and honesty. I have personally witnessed Dave in action, where he has demonstrated his sense of fairness and commitment to the people and communities in the county. Dave has a unique ability to connect to people on both a professional and personal level. I believe his people skills and experience in law make him an outstanding candidate. His long list of experience from prison guard, deputy, and to undersheriff of Lewis and Clark County more than qualifies him for the job. Please support David Rau for Lewis and Clark Justice of the Peace.