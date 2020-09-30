 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rau has the character the courtroom needs
0 comments

Rau has the character the courtroom needs

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

I have had the pleasure of knowing David for 10 years now. During my time as an exchange student, the Rau family hosted my stay through the 2010-2011 school year. Throughout my time living with David and his family, I learned the quality of his character: He is ethical, upstanding, fair and dedicated to the well-being of others. Furthermore, David was an exemplary host father and model public servant as the undersheriff for Lewis and Clark County. As a result of my positive experience as an exchange student, I have returned to Montana nearly every year since to stay with the Rau family. Again, I want to reiterate, from firsthand experience, that David’s character is synonymous with duty, impartiality and objectiveness. Please vote for David Rau – my host dad – for justice of the peace.

Sincerely,

Ana Maria Londono Botero

Environmental Assessment Officer

Canberra, Australia

letter to the editor icon
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Defund the police?
Letters

Defund the police?

The anger and frustration over instance after instance of police misconduct is understandable. But, do you really mean “defund the police”? Wh…

A warning to seniors
Letters

A warning to seniors

President Trump has mentioned several times that he wants to do away with the payroll tax. Do you know what it will do to you? There are four …

Examples of hypocrisy
Letters

Examples of hypocrisy

We've been hearing the word hypocrite many times the last few days, so I decided to look up what the meaning is in the Webster Dictionary. Hyp…

Daines shows his hypocrisy
Letters

Daines shows his hypocrisy

Hypocrite Sen. Daines has been handed his Senate GOP talking points and he now knows what to say about nominating someone to replace RBG on th…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News