Rau has the character the courtroom needs

I have had the pleasure of knowing David for 10 years now. During my time as an exchange student, the Rau family hosted my stay through the 2010-2011 school year. Throughout my time living with David and his family, I learned the quality of his character: He is ethical, upstanding, fair and dedicated to the well-being of others. Furthermore, David was an exemplary host father and model public servant as the undersheriff for Lewis and Clark County. As a result of my positive experience as an exchange student, I have returned to Montana nearly every year since to stay with the Rau family. Again, I want to reiterate, from firsthand experience, that David’s character is synonymous with duty, impartiality and objectiveness. Please vote for David Rau – my host dad – for justice of the peace.