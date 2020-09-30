Rau has the character the courtroom needs

I have had the pleasure of knowing David for 10 years now. During my time as an exchange student, the Rau family hosted my stay through the 2010-2011 school year. Throughout my time living with David and his family, I learned the quality of his character: He is ethical, upstanding, fair and dedicated to the well-being of others. Furthermore, David was an exemplary host father and model public servant as the undersheriff for Lewis and Clark County. As a result of my positive experience as an exchange student, I have returned to Montana nearly every year since to stay with the Rau family. Again, I want to reiterate, from firsthand experience, that David’s character is synonymous with duty, impartiality and objectiveness. Please vote for David Rau – my host dad – for justice of the peace.
Sincerely,
Ana Maria Londono Botero
Environmental Assessment Officer
Canberra, Australia
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!