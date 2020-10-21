Rau deserves your vote

I am writing this letter to endorse David Rau for Lewis and Clark County justice of the peace. The justice of the peace position is nonpartisan, and David represents this through his objectiveness, honesty and impartiality.

David’s level-headedness and adherence to facts (and reason) will make him an effective and dutiful justice of the peace. Moreover, he already has extensive experience as a public servant for Lewis and Clark County: He began his Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) career as a deputy, administered the Lewis and Clark County Jail as captain for five years under Sheriff Cheryl Liedle, and was selected to the position of undersheriff by Sheriff Leo Dutton for the last eight years of his career. Furthermore, before his service with LCSO, he served with the East Helena Police Department.