Rau deserves your vote

I am writing this letter to endorse David Rau for Lewis and Clark County justice of the peace. The justice of the peace position is nonpartisan, and David represents this through his objectiveness, honesty and impartiality.
David’s level-headedness and adherence to facts (and reason) will make him an effective and dutiful justice of the peace. Moreover, he already has extensive experience as a public servant for Lewis and Clark County: He began his Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) career as a deputy, administered the Lewis and Clark County Jail as captain for five years under Sheriff Cheryl Liedle, and was selected to the position of undersheriff by Sheriff Leo Dutton for the last eight years of his career. Furthermore, before his service with LCSO, he served with the East Helena Police Department.
David has the local experience (and the calm demeanor) imperative to the position. As a person who knows David, I am confident he has the understanding, experience and mindset that will make him a great justice of the peace. Please give David your vote in November.
Sincerely,
Joseph Karwaski
Cascade
