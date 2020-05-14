Raph Graybill has my vote

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-523-2272 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The choice in the Democratic primary for attorney general is Raph Graybill, Gov. Bullock’s chief legal counsel. Raph is the most exciting person the Democratic party has seen in a generation and inspires me to work harder every day.

Bullock could have chosen any attorney, but picked Raph. I am a bit older than Raph, but when I worked as a legal intern for him, I saw why Gov. Bullock hired him. I was able to work with Graybill as he defeated the Trump Administration in court and won a landmark victory that protects public lands and public access in Montana against the current attorney general.

Raph is the only candidate voicing a plan to stop the daily robberies committed by pharmaceutical companies against Montanans. And he’s got the track record of fighting and beating bad actors in court. Raph actually gets the job done.

As an attorney for the less fortunate, I work daily to ensure my clients’ rights are protected. If the attorney general is our state’s top lawyer, we have to hire the best one who shares our values. That’s Raph Graybill and he has my vote.

Qasim Abdul-Baki

Helena

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0