 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ranked Choice Voting is a terrible idea

  • 0

Ranked choice voting (RCV) in Montana primary elections being promoted by Marc Racicot and Bob Brown is a terrible idea. Until Montana has an unbiased and even-handed media, we are better off keeping the current system in place.

The RCV model would enable the liberal media to promote their favorite candidates. Through obfuscation, omissions, commissions and falsehoods the liberal media is going to manipulate the narrative to favor the most progressive candidates. Candidates promoting adherence to the Constitution and limiting the size, scope and reach of government will be demonized. Partisan primaries offer voters more honest candidates, reflecting their beliefs, instead of RCV candidates whose records and principles will be manipulated or embellished by the mainstream media. This is not the time in our history for switching to ranked choice voting.

Ed Regan,

People are also reading…

Townsend 

0 Comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ideal republic

Ideal republic

Montana’s Republican Party’s efforts to assure a legislative supermajority undermine the principles of a democratic republic. Central is the p…

Call a special session

Call a special session

The State of Montana has higher than expected revenues. At the end of the fiscal year in June of this year there is about $1.5 billion surplus…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News