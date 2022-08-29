Ranked Choice Voting is a terrible idea

Ranked choice voting (RCV) in Montana primary elections being promoted by Marc Racicot and Bob Brown is a terrible idea. Until Montana has an unbiased and even-handed media, we are better off keeping the current system in place.

The RCV model would enable the liberal media to promote their favorite candidates. Through obfuscation, omissions, commissions and falsehoods the liberal media is going to manipulate the narrative to favor the most progressive candidates. Candidates promoting adherence to the Constitution and limiting the size, scope and reach of government will be demonized. Partisan primaries offer voters more honest candidates, reflecting their beliefs, instead of RCV candidates whose records and principles will be manipulated or embellished by the mainstream media. This is not the time in our history for switching to ranked choice voting.