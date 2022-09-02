Raise the pay scale for teachers

I enjoyed reading your article on underpaid teachers. Instead of our rich do-gooders wanting to invite more of their type, let's raise the pay scale of our educators, so they may enjoy the amenities that are here in our great state.

As Charlie Russell once said, if you want to see the country, you can travel in an automobile; if you want to see what God created, take a horse. We have enough people in our State; let's educate them properly and give the educators the salary they deserve! A good education will not only make a person smart, but teaches them to be humble, kind, sharing and loving people.