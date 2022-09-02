 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Raise the pay scale for teachers

  • 0

I enjoyed reading your article on underpaid teachers. Instead of our rich do-gooders wanting to invite more of their type, let's raise the pay scale of our educators, so they may enjoy the amenities that are here in our great state.

As Charlie Russell once said, if you want to see the country, you can travel in an automobile; if you want to see what God created, take a horse. We have enough people in our State; let's educate them properly and give the educators the salary they deserve! A good education will not only make a person smart, but teaches them to be humble, kind, sharing and loving people.

Gary Gollehon,

Brady

0 Comments
3
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Thanks for keeping our neighborhoods safe

Thanks for keeping our neighborhoods safe

I am deeply grateful to the planners who introduced proactive fire mitigation strategies and to all the courageous firefighters on foot and in the air whose valiant efforts avoided tragedy.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News