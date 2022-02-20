 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Racicot has courage to speak the truth

  • 0
Letter to editor icon 3

Is Marc Racicot the only sane and person of integrity in the Republican Party? It seems that way to me. I applaud you Sir. Thank you for having the courage to speak the truth.

Carroll Jenkins

Elliston

0 Comments
1
0
0
0
1

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Demand truth about history

Demand truth about history

If you are unfortunate enough to live in a community where ultraconservative forces seek to ban books and forbid mention of racism, please do …

Thanks to Marc Racicot

Thanks to Marc Racicot

Thank you to former Gov. Marc Racicot for his letter regarding the need for the Republican Party to stand up for integrity and the rule of law…

Independents are watching

Independents are watching

My husband and I are political moderates who are watching for leaders willing to resist the extremists in their own parties. That's why it was…

Manzella and a free and fair press

Manzella and a free and fair press

State Sen. Theresa Manzella recently took up 400 words of space in the Independent Record to write an opinion column about … something? It app…

A lesson on equity

A lesson on equity

As a former chairperson of the Certification Standards and Practices Advisory Council (CSPAC) and as a 30-year educator, I cannot sit back wit…

Equity in education

Equity in education

Why did “equity” trigger hostility to a teachers’ Code of Ethics? The word “equity” has been part of the educational lexicon for decades -- a …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News