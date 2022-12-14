There have been a few articles written recently promoting the benefit of a carbon tax.

In 200 words I cannot explain what is wrong with this idea.

The plan is to place a cost on carbon at the source. The idea is to tax businesses for their carbon pollution. Which will then be passed on to the consumer.

Here now comes the sales pitch. Tax collections are then redistributed. Everyone is to receive a tax refund which the tax burden has placed on them. This is after the government takes their cut to fund green ideas with the new slush fund (think Solyndra). This sounds great but why the refund? You can call this a carbon tax but really it is a redistributive tax.

I suspect that the majority of recipients will spend this money, thereby increasing their carbon footprint.

This type of tax is an experiment. Its intent is to reduce carbon use by crashing the economy. This is a race to the basement of prosperity as everything you touch will become prohibitively expensive to buy. Maybe that's the point.

Matt West,

Townsend