 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Race to the basement of prosperity

  • 0

There have been a few articles written recently promoting the benefit of a carbon tax.

In 200 words I cannot explain what is wrong with this idea.

The plan is to place a cost on carbon at the source. The idea is to tax businesses for their carbon pollution. Which will then be passed on to the consumer.

Here now comes the sales pitch. Tax collections are then redistributed. Everyone is to receive a tax refund which the tax burden has placed on them. This is after the government takes their cut to fund green ideas with the new slush fund (think Solyndra). This sounds great but why the refund? You can call this a carbon tax but really it is a redistributive tax.

I suspect that the majority of recipients will spend this money, thereby increasing their carbon footprint.

This type of tax is an experiment. Its intent is to reduce carbon use by crashing the economy. This is a race to the basement of prosperity as everything you touch will become prohibitively expensive to buy. Maybe that's the point.

People are also reading…

Matt West,

Townsend

0 Comments
0
3
0
0
1

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Things to come

Things to come

Hunter Biden’s laptop, Democratic pedo rings, Jewish space lasers, and oh, did I mention Hunter Biden’s laptop?

Women would be better leaders

Women would be better leaders

One wonders why female political candidates in Montana cannot seem to win in statewide races, despite their stellar and, in most cases, superior qualifications to hold public office.

Time to find solutions

Time to find solutions

The most predictable cause of suicide is untreated mental illness which is exacerbated by substance abuse. Forty percent of people incarcerated in our detention center self-identify as struggling with mental illness.

Saving consumers at the market

Saving consumers at the market

Earlier this year, Tester secured nearly $8 million for 30 small businesses in the state to process meat locally as part of the American Rescue Plan.

Musician overlooked

Musician overlooked

If Luke ever plays with Dublin Gulch in the future, I hope this oversight is corrected.

Appreciation for road crews

Appreciation for road crews

After every substantial winter storm, I grouse about the city road crews who plow the streets and deposit a berm of snow alongside of my car parked at the curb.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News