Questions on police reforms
Questions on police reforms

Reform law enforcement in Helena? OK, I get the debate about no choke-holds and no-knock warrants. There are other other ways to accomplish the same result. What I don’t get is why is it a good idea to conduct a high-speed chase when a license number and description would suffice? Why shoot an unarmed suspect rather than just let him go? What good are police unions that work tirelessly trying to keep bad cops on the force? I spent 18 years working for a law enforcement agency (Montana, Fish Wildlife & Parks.) Go to a police officer meeting at a convention center venue. Take five minutes and browse the vendors there. Study the militaristic weapons sold by militaristic vendors. Five minutes of that would soon convince even the most skeptical that there is definitely a militaristic bent to police work and if you try to change that you will soon be drummed out.

Jack Lynch

Helena

