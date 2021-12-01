Questions for Montana Republicans

Do you see our democracy being threatened?

Do you agree that Sen. Daines and Rep. Rosendale voted against the infrastructure bill as a political gesture?

Do you agree that there was no consideration of the national debt when the Trump corporate tax break, largest in history, was passed?

Do you agree that Democrats rather than Republicans have the interests of the nation and the American people at the focus of legislation? Example: the infrastructure bill and Build Back Better bill...

Do you applaud Rep. Rosendale's solidarity with Rep. Paul Gosar and his video attack on a member of Congress and the president of the United States?

Do you agree with Sen. Daines and Rep. Rosendale when they voted against impeachment of Trump after his blatant attempt to disrupt the certification of the vote of the people on Jan. 6?

Do you agree with the direction the current Republican Party is trying to take our nation?

Do you agree with the direction our state is being led under Gov. Gianforte's leadership? Or, should this be a subject of another letter?

Rita A. Williams

Helena

