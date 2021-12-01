 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Questions for Montana Republicans

  • 0
letter to editor icon 4

letter to editor icon 4

Do you see our democracy being threatened?

Do you agree that Sen. Daines and Rep. Rosendale voted against the infrastructure bill as a political gesture?

Do you agree that there was no consideration of the national debt when the Trump corporate tax break, largest in history, was passed?

Do you agree that Democrats rather than Republicans have the interests of the nation and the American people at the focus of legislation? Example: the infrastructure bill and Build Back Better bill...

Do you applaud Rep. Rosendale's solidarity with Rep. Paul Gosar and his video attack on a member of Congress and the president of the United States?

Do you agree with Sen. Daines and Rep. Rosendale when they voted against impeachment of Trump after his blatant attempt to disrupt the certification of the vote of the people on Jan. 6?

Do you agree with the direction the current Republican Party is trying to take our nation?

Do you agree with the direction our state is being led under Gov. Gianforte's leadership? Or, should this be a subject of another letter?

Rita A. Williams

People are also reading…

Helena

0 comments
1
1
0
0
2

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Benefis can't get here soon enough

Benefis can't get here soon enough

Goodbye St. Peter’s, hello Benefis! Over the years I have been a supporter of St. Pete’s in spite of their various missteps. However, this is …

Nation is being destroyed

Nation is being destroyed

Better? Really, Joe Biden's America is a total mess. Highest inflation rate in 30 years, 13 American soldiers dead, many Americans left behind…

Put a price on carbon

Put a price on carbon

Thanks to Dr. Steve Running for his insightful commentary on the recent climate conference in Glasgow. Apparently there is money to be made in…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News