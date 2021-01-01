 Skip to main content
Questions for legislators coming to Helena without masks
Questions for legislators coming to Helena without masks

We don't understand. We have heard that as least some legislators coming to Helena for the upcoming 2021 Montana Legislation Session are vowing not to wear masks while here. Is that true?

My wife and I, living in Helena, are in our early 80s. According to all scientific indicators we are especially susceptible to dying if we are exposed to the COVID-19 virus. What's more, there is a much more contagious version of the virus making its way around the world. We need to know. Tell us maskless legislators, what is your message to us? That our welfare doesn't matter? Are you really believing that the pandemic is a hoax? Are you believing that the constantly rising tally of thousands of Americans dead from the virus is made up? Have you personally checked for actual facts? We don't think you have. We believe you are making a political statement with your vow to go maskless. Please correct us if we are wrong.

In the meantime, until we hear from you, we will remain frightened and out of touch with our community. Isolated for fear of being contaminated by someone you have contaminated.

Galen McKibben

Helena

