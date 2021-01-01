Questions for legislators coming to Helena without masks

My wife and I, living in Helena, are in our early 80s. According to all scientific indicators we are especially susceptible to dying if we are exposed to the COVID-19 virus. What's more, there is a much more contagious version of the virus making its way around the world. We need to know. Tell us maskless legislators, what is your message to us? That our welfare doesn't matter? Are you really believing that the pandemic is a hoax? Are you believing that the constantly rising tally of thousands of Americans dead from the virus is made up? Have you personally checked for actual facts? We don't think you have. We believe you are making a political statement with your vow to go maskless. Please correct us if we are wrong.