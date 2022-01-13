 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Questions for creators of vaccine ad and website

  • 0
letter to editor icon 4

letter to editor icon 4

A very bizarre full-page ad ran in the IR’s front section on Sunday promising “straight talk” about COVID vaccines. The problem is, the ad had quotes from this nation’s former but not CURRENT president, Montana’s current but not FORMER Governor, and one current US Senator but not the other. The quotes in the ad were all from Republican elected officials. There were no quotes from the Democratic counterparts (our current President, our former Governor, and one of our two U.S. Senators), all of whom are strong vaccination supporters. The ad was run by ItsYourMoveMontana.com. When I search that on google, I can’t find it. I am directed to Its Your Move, Lewis and Clark County. Whose ad is it? Who produced it? Why did it politicize vaccinations by quoting only Republican officials? I’d like some answers to these questions please.

Ann Brodsky

Helena

0 Comments
2
0
0
0
2

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Appreciate police officers

Appreciate police officers

Re-imagining (defunding) the police has resulted in fewer police on the streets to deter crime and increased response times. The murder rate i…

'Degradation factor' isn't fraud

'Degradation factor' isn't fraud

State Rep. Brad Tschida and a few citizens counted mail-ballot envelopes hoping to demonstrate voter fraud in Missoula. Their results were int…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News