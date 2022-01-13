Questions for creators of vaccine ad and website

A very bizarre full-page ad ran in the IR’s front section on Sunday promising “straight talk” about COVID vaccines. The problem is, the ad had quotes from this nation’s former but not CURRENT president, Montana’s current but not FORMER Governor, and one current US Senator but not the other. The quotes in the ad were all from Republican elected officials. There were no quotes from the Democratic counterparts (our current President, our former Governor, and one of our two U.S. Senators), all of whom are strong vaccination supporters. The ad was run by ItsYourMoveMontana.com. When I search that on google, I can’t find it. I am directed to Its Your Move, Lewis and Clark County. Whose ad is it? Who produced it? Why did it politicize vaccinations by quoting only Republican officials? I’d like some answers to these questions please.