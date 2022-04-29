Questions for candidates

I would like to pose four questions to Montana's candidates for the U.S. Congress:

1. What is the evidence that the 2020 presidential election was "stolen?"

2. How should African-American and Native American history be taught in public schools so that students can still take pride in our country?

3. What role should parents play in determining the curriculum in public schools?

4. What should we be doing so that our children, grandchildren, etc. can be proud of the way we addressed climate change?

Dick Thweatt,

Helena

