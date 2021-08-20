Questions arise on vote by Daines

On Aug. 5, Sen. Steve Daines voted against the new infrastructure bill citing its addition to the national debt by $256 million.

The bill is expected to bring as much as $3 billion to Montana for much needed repair of highways, bridges, and water projects, while adding thousands of jobs.

In 2017 Daines supported the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act which reduced corporate taxes, adding $2.28 trillion to the national debt. Tax burdens have been shifted from corporations to average Americans.

By contrast a family of four making $35,000 per year will pay $6,439. In 2020 the top 50 American corporations paid $0 in federal taxes.

Who is Steve Daines working for? He certainly does not have the best interest of his constituents in mind.

Brian Shovers

Helena

