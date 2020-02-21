Questions about interim manager vacancy
Questions about interim manager vacancy

Was the city going to vet Mr. Meece?

Apparently not. Our part-time mayor and commissioners were to vote on Meece’s contract on Wednesday, February 19th, until the IR’s Nolan Lister made a few simple phone calls and if the revelations are true, we were in four trouble. Thanks to the IR for saving our bacon.

We certainly have local talent that can fill the interim job, like Dennis Taylor or Ron Alles, former city managers or Jim Smith, former mayor.

I like Ana Cortez. Whatever her faults she made things happen like the professional lighting of the Fire Tower. That project has been jawboned for years. Last year at this time, two weeks into our record snow storm, our area was still left unattended for any snow removal. Cars were stuck in the middle of the street, a chained up tow truck was stuck. Ana took charge and we have had good street service ever since.

Why didn’t we leave Ana in place until her contract expired and avoid the $163,887.51 mess we are in now?

Ed Jasmin

Helena

