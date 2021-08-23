Questions about bump stocks

Attorney General Austin Knudsen is the lead attorney on the amicus brief filing with the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in the lawsuit "Gun Owners of America v Merrick Garland."

This effort aims to overturn the ban on bump stocks. In light of the fact that bump stocks convert semi-automatic weapons into illegal machine guns, I would like to ask our attorney general how legalizing them would bring about greater safety and well being for his constituents? Keep in mind that in 2017, 58 people were shot to death in Las Vegas with such a bump stock modified weapon.

It seems that Mr. Austin Knudsen simply does not have enough to do in his relatively new role as Montana’s Attorney General.

I suggest that he busy himself while improving our society by working toward the control of skyrocketing housing prices, finding a way to reduce homelessness, water conservation principles to sustain us during the current drought, or he could figure out a way to stop all of those robo-phone calls and scam emails that many of us have to endure every day.

Paul Pacini

Helena

