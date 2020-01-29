I’ve been questioning the ethics of keeping birds as pets lately. I was recently at a pet store where I happened upon the bird area and found myself quickly disturbed. I first saw a familiar sight: over a dozen small parakeets hopping and squawking in a glass cage that was most likely fit to house less than half the birds that were currently in there. This was a saddening sight I had seen since I was little, but was not the root of my disturbance. When I turned the corner, I was met with a cage divided into four chambers with a bird in all but one. These catatonic-looking birds were not parakeets; they were larger. Their cages were far too small for birds of their size, leaving no room to do so much as fly. To make matters worse, at the very bottom of their food bowls contained dull, liquidy, rotting vegetables. Amongst other things, birds are meant to fly; it is what their bodies are made to do. Stuffing them in small cages just to satisfy our own affinities for pretty things is sadistic. There are many solutions to this epidemic, but nothing is being done. Let’s change that.
