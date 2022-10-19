 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Questioning Dan Guzynski's jurisprudence

I question Dan Guzynski’s jurisprudence. Thus, I also question his qualifications to serve as Lewis and Clark County attorney.

I served on a jury for a trial in which the state prosecuted an innocent person for defrauding the State Fund. Dan Guzynski, the state’s chief prosecutor, should never have allowed that case to come to trial. The state presented no credible evidence to support its claim that the defendant’s claim was fraudulent. In fact, the state’s most credible witness — the physician who treated the defendant — confirmed that the injury was entirely consistent with the defendant’s account of the accident.

The state prosecutors presented sufficient evidence to disprove their own case. So I question why Dan Guzynski allowed the case to go forward. I question how much the state spent to prosecute an innocent defendant. I question why Dan Guzynski permitted the state to put an innocent person through two years of grief. And, I wonder the extent to which this case exposed the state to liability for unlawful prosecution.

John Mundinger,

Helena

