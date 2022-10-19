Questioning Dan Guzynski's jurisprudence

I served on a jury for a trial in which the state prosecuted an innocent person for defrauding the State Fund. Dan Guzynski, the state’s chief prosecutor, should never have allowed that case to come to trial. The state presented no credible evidence to support its claim that the defendant’s claim was fraudulent. In fact, the state’s most credible witness — the physician who treated the defendant — confirmed that the injury was entirely consistent with the defendant’s account of the accident.