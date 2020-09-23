Q-Anon issue does not speak well of Daines

Q-Anon has been in the news quite a bit lately. Once a fringe and demonstrably bizarre conspiracy theory - i.e. Democratic leaders are running a satanic pedophile ring — Q-Anon, which the FBI has identified as a potential domestic terrorism organization, has gone mainstream. More and more Republicans, including President Trump, have given it positive lip service.
Earlier this month, Lee Newspapers reported that Republicans, including Senator Steve Daines and Congressman Greg Gianforte, along with Vice President Mike Pence, were going to hold a fundraiser at the home of a couple who are Q-Anon supporters. Thanks to this good reporting and the stir it caused, the Republicans canceled this particular event. But in doing so, Daines’ spokesperson claimed that Daines had “never even heard” of Q-Anon. Really? Either our Junior Senator is hopelessly out of touch with current events. Or he’s not telling voters the truth, instead falling back on a national Republican line of denial. Not surprisingly, both Gianforte and Pence had almost the same response.
Neither possibility speaks well of Senator Daines and his ability to be an independent voice for Montana. In contrast, Governor Bullock has demonstrated this year, with his response to COVID-19, that he has the real interests of Montana at heart, and is not simply hiding out with his finger to the wind like Senator Daines. Montanans will do well to have Governor Bullock representing us in the Senate.
Kim Wilson
Helena
