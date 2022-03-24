Put track between Helena and Great Falls back into use

There is an unused train-track between Helena and Great Falls.

It would be beneficial to the citizens of both cities if the track were put back into use.

Benefis Health Systems is bringing health services to Helena and is also developing a medical school in Great Falls thus expanding the need for travel along the Helena-Great Falls corridor.

In addition to the health travelers, others already travel between Helena and Great Falls — tourist, business, and general travel. Winter travel between the cities is not always optimal nor possible.

A functional track would allow for a more efficient, safer, and cheaper way to travel between the two cities. It would allow the two cities to improve their economic development and lower costs. It may also help with the housing shortage since persons would be able to choose to work in either city and live in the other. Many other diverse and varied benefits and uses could be imagined and may arise from the new relationships from this travel modality.

I am familiar with the history regarding this issue and I hope history does not repeat itself.

Albert Niccolucci,

Helena

