Put out the fire

If my house was burning down, firefighters would not stand back, watch it go up in flames, and talk about improving fire policy.

They’d put out the dang fire to save my home.

Well folks, we have a real barn burner in the form of increased property taxes. And those rabid Republicans are standing back giving lip service to tax policy, instead of saving our homes.

Senior citizens on a fixed income can’t pay higher property taxes. They are worried sick about losing their homes and have nowhere to turn.

We’re in a property tax emergency and legislators have it in their power to respond. They could do a one-day, one-bill special session to lower the state property tax rate for homeowners, lowering our property taxes. Problem solved.

Legislative Democrats are calling for a special session, the governor and Republicans are making excuses. Adhering to their “out of touch” approach to governing, Republicans have their heads firmly planted in the sand.

Flood the governor’s office with calls to fix the property tax rate. Call 406-444-3111. If they don’t answer, leave a message. And keep calling back. If they still ignore you, vote the bums out.

When you elect Republicans you get BAD GOVERNMENT.

Stan Frasier,

Helena