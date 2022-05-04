Put Gary Buchanan on the ballot for Congress

We've been talking to folks and gathering signatures to put Gary Buchanan on the ballot for our Eastern District.

When I explain that Republicans, Democrats and Libertarians automatically get ballot access but that independents, like Gary, must gather signatures to get on the ballot, I get these comments. "Is that fair?" "Everyone deserves a chance to compete!" "Is that the only thing Democrats and Republicans agree on ... keeping Independents off the ballot?" "Sure, I'll sign!"

Next, I explain Gary's experience serving governors from both parties in capacities including chairman of the Board of Regents, Board of Investments, Board of Crime Control and director of our Department of Commerce. And chairman of the Nature Conservancy Board. "Pretty extensive resume!"

Next, I mention that two respected politicians from different parties — Dorothy Bradley (D) and Marc Racicot (R), who went head-to-head for Montana's governorship, both endorsed Gary on the Capitol steps earlier this month. "That's cool!"

Gary is our best path forward to place the Eastern District in the middle of the political spectrum. If asked to give Gary the chance to compete, lending your signature is a good bet.

Dave Ashley,

Helena

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0