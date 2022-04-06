 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Put a price on carbon

Put a price on carbon

In re: "NWE reduces Hebgen flow" (Helena IR, April 5). 

This front-page article says, “Northwestern Energy said persistent drought, low snowpack and low soil moisture led it to decide to reduce water releases from the Hebgen Reservoir from April 4 to April 25. The goal is to capture more water in the reservoir to augment flows in the months ahead.”

Drought, low snowpack, low soil moisture — these are examples of climate-related impacts. These impacts have become more destructive and frequent. They are due to our continued reliance on burning coal, oil, and gas, that release greenhouse gases into the atmosphere and warm the planet.

But it doesn’t have to be this way. We can make deep cuts to heat-trapping fossil fuel emissions. How?

Congress could pass bipartisan legislation that puts a price on carbon and returns monthly cashback checks to all American households.

This “carbon pricing cashback policy” will help us all transition from fossil fuels to low-carbon sources of energy. That will reduce our carbon pollution by 50% by 2030, putting us on track to reach net zero by 2050.

Please contact President Biden, Senators Daines and Tester, and Congressman Matt Rosendale. Tell them you want them to pass legislation called carbon pricing with a monthly cashback. Please see this link: citizensclimatelobby.org/get-loud-take-action/.

As the U.S. Chamber of Commerce says, “Inaction is not an option” when it comes to climate change.

Alexandra Amonette,

Big Timber

