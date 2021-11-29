 Skip to main content
Put a price on carbon

Thanks to Dr. Steve Running for his insightful commentary on the recent climate conference in Glasgow. Apparently there is money to be made in the clean energy transition. Over time, we’ve seen how these international climate conferences send strong signals to financial markets about what sector will or won’t bring returns of investments.

According to Dr. Running, Montana could be a really big energy exporter, with landowners earning between $4,000 and $8,000 per wind turbine and still retaining most of the use of their land. The employment transition could be equally bright, with new well-paying jobs and ongoing work in remediation and reclamation of old mines and wells.

We’ve been talking about the need to address the warming planet for 20 years. Let’s put a price on carbon pollution with the fees returned to citizens as a monthly dividend and get this show on the road! Please contact Sen. Jon Tester and ask him to include a price on carbon in the reconciliation bill.

Walter Rowntree

Kalispell

