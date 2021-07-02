Push Congress to pass BCSA

As Montana grows along with our tourism and outdoor recreation sectors, it’s important to designate more areas for conservation and recreation. The Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act (BCSA) will do this by protecting 79,000 acres of land, opening 2,000 acres of land for snowmobiling, and permanently protecting mountain bike and on foot access to 3,800 acres of trails.

The BCSA has been in the works since 2005, and since its creation different groups such as loggers, outdoor enthusiasts, ranchers and conservationists have all signed onto it because it benefits all Montanans. The willingness to compromise and ensure that all stakeholders have a say in the legislation represents what makes Montana unique in this time of intense political polarization.

The BCSA has been in the works for more than a decade and it’s something that we all agree on. It’s time that we all push Congress to pass this necessary legislation.

Dylan Granum

Bozeman

