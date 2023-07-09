Publish who candidates support

Per the article on July 7, "Tester campaign reports fundraising haul", (I do not like the word "haul") can we please state who and how much has been donated?

My biggest concern as we head into this election campaign, mostly opponent bashing, is exactly who does the candidate support, not how much he dislikes his opponent. By publishing the names of the corporations, lobbyists, etc. that donated, it will give us a better view of whom this candidate supports and how he will vote, especially since most say one thing and do another.

This stands true across the nation.

From Ballotpedia.org, federal campaign finance laws regulate the use of money in federal elections. According to the Congressional Research Service, federal campaign finance laws regulate the sources, recipients, amounts and frequency of contributions to political campaigns as well as the purposes for which donated money may be used. Federal campaign finance laws also emphasize regular disclosure by candidates in the form of required reports.

Having read this, it should be easy for the media to acquire this information and report it to the citizens so that we can make informed decisions on who we have representing us in the White House and locally.

Phyllis Tintinger,

Helena