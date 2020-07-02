Public service is very real job

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In the ad airing against governor candidate Mike Cooney, his opponent says Cooney's never held “a real job.”

Whoa! Cooney’s lifetime of public service isn't a real job? He was elected, appointed, served and worked in several capacities for Montana. There is no other person with such diverse hands-on experience. He is a straight-up, genuine and honest guy, rare among the best politicians.

As secretary of state, Cooney created the Enterprise Account, elevating that office from a general fund budget to operating from fees charged for services, like a business does. The model is still used today.

Cooney served in both the state House and Senate; as Senate president, too. As executive director of Healthy Mothers, Healthy Babies, he launched countless new families with parent education and partnerships. And Cooney’s service as division administrator for the Montana Department of Labor and Industry was critical to starting apprenticeship programs in our technical schools.

For someone who thinks public service isn’t “real work,” his opponent sure spends a lot of his money trying to get a “not-real job,” while holding a position he doesn’t believe in.