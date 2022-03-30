Public needs to be better informed

I just received the notice for Wednesday night's City County Planning Board meeting to take up amendments to the Helena Valley Zoning Regulations. I followed closely the ZAP's work over the last year so am familiar with the issues involved.

The 10-acre minimum lot size for the rural zone has received most of the attention. There may be better area-specific approaches throughout the valley that do not rely on a one size fits all approach. It's an extremely complex issue as the ZAP sessions made clear. They can be viewed on Helena Civic TV.

For the most part the broader community has not followed this process closely. At this important next step there is a need to better inform the public on the implications of the ordinance and the approach it takes to zoning.

One of the strongest recommendations from the panel was that the county engage in a vigorous outreach and educational effort to the community. The IR could lend a hand in this by reporting on the ordinance as amended, maybe publishing the ordinance itself with relevant links somewhere in the paper. More discussion will surely delay a decision but might get us a better outcome.

Maxwell Milton,

Helena

