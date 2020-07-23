Public health issue is preventable

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Since the pandemic’s onset, my husband and I have been careful: wearing masks, washing our hands, staying home. I visited Vietnam some years after their SARS outbreak where mask wearing was ubiquitous — partly why they are performing especially well during this crisis, with only 383 cases and 0 deaths.

In writing a biography on an early 20th century photographer, I researched the 1918 pandemic. Even though few people lived in eastern Montana, Evelyn Cameron wore a mask when she went into the grocery store, as did the shopkeepers. And again when she went to vote for the first time, her U.S. naturalization coinciding with the pandemic. The early European settlers didn’t have to be told to social distance, they knew to stay away from one another.

But what strikes most deeply is we have two much beloved daughters who have worked so hard to be educated as doctors (incidentally, through Montana’s taxpayer-supported WWAMI program) whom people are putting at risk because they think they have a right to get sick. This is preventable, a public health issue, which other countries and earlier peoples have dealt with in reasonable fashion. Surely we can show our mettle in this era as well.

Lorna Milne

Helena

