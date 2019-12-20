{{featured_button_text}}
I was appalled to read that our Montana Superintendent of Public Instruction, Elsie Arntzen, has recently attended a meeting of ALEC. ALEC is a political action organization that, among other things aggressively supports charter schools. For anyone who believes public education is one of the foundations of a democracy it is time to voice your opinion. Tell her you are against the privatization of education and ask her to support public education in every way possible.

Sue Bennett

Helena

