I was appalled to read that our Montana Superintendent of Public Instruction, Elsie Arntzen, has recently attended a meeting of ALEC. ALEC is a political action organization that, among other things aggressively supports charter schools. For anyone who believes public education is one of the foundations of a democracy it is time to voice your opinion. Tell her you are against the privatization of education and ask her to support public education in every way possible.
Sue Bennett
Helena
If we spend more money per student than almost any other developed nation and dont like the outcomes. Then we should look at making changes to Public education based on those other countries models and not gambling on biased institutions like private schooling that is unreachable by middle or lower class families and teach curriculum that is suspect.
Whenever you read a letter by those who support draining scarce resources from public education to shrilly folks defending privatized schooling, tell the cheapskates to either level the playing field by offering fair access to all students of all backgrounds to participate or shut up and quit hurting childrens chances to be successful.
We spend more money per student than almost any other developed nation and we have some of the worst outcomes. Public education is failing badly.
Whenever you read a letter shrilly defending Public Education you can bet the writer is more interested in protecting Public Schools than they are in protecting children.
Who the he$$ voted for her?
Perhaps Arntzen needs voted out of office?
Yes. She was a loser even when she was a teacher. Her administrators had long put her on the "school merry-go-round" where ineffective teachers are moved from school to school because no one wants them.
Yup!
Yes - she does need to be voted out of office. Shades of Betsy DeVos.
