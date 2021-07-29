 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Proud to support Feaver for City Commission
0 comments

Proud to support Feaver for City Commission

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
letter to editor icon 4

letter to editor icon 4

I encourage friends and neighbors in Helena to support Eric Feaver for Helena City Commission. Eric’s roots in Helena run deep. He’s a career educator and union leader who has devoted his life to serving others. It’s rare that someone with a lifetime of public service is willing to put their name in for a City Commission job. I was so pleased to learn that Eric would be running. He’s shared with me his optimistic vision for Helena’s future and his commitment to grow Helena in a coherent, community oriented way. As a father of two kids under 3, I take our city’s leadership seriously. That’s why I trust Eric Feaver to serve on the City Commission. I’m proud to support him and encourage you to do the same.

Raph Graybill

Helena

0 comments
1
4
0
0
1

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biden unfit for office
Letters

Biden unfit for office

How long are we going to put up with the incoherent pronouncements of the current President of the United States? It is obvious to everyone in…

No more excuses
Letters

No more excuses

Those Montanans who were afraid or cautious of getting vaccines should now go out and get it taken care of. Enough people have now been vaccin…

A sampling of Joe Biden quotes
Letters

A sampling of Joe Biden quotes

The following is an extremely limited collection of Joe Biden quotes. They are in response to John Forbes’ assertion in the Sunday IR that our…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News