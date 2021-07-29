Proud to support Feaver for City Commission

I encourage friends and neighbors in Helena to support Eric Feaver for Helena City Commission. Eric’s roots in Helena run deep. He’s a career educator and union leader who has devoted his life to serving others. It’s rare that someone with a lifetime of public service is willing to put their name in for a City Commission job. I was so pleased to learn that Eric would be running. He’s shared with me his optimistic vision for Helena’s future and his commitment to grow Helena in a coherent, community oriented way. As a father of two kids under 3, I take our city’s leadership seriously. That’s why I trust Eric Feaver to serve on the City Commission. I’m proud to support him and encourage you to do the same.