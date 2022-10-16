 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Proud to be represented by Jon Tester

There was a big truck driving around downtown Helena with a sign in the bed. I notice signs because it’s my business.

I own Signs Now in Helena and proudly printed this sign that had Senator Tester’s face and a website “TesterGettingItDone.org.” For me, this isn’t political; it’s just reality: Tester does get stuff done.

For years he’s been a champion for Montanans and has shown unrivaled support for veterans. I’m more grateful now for his leadership than ever before. We are in an endless political slog where lying, shouting, and busy work is the norm. I’m tired of it, and I’m proud to be represented by one of the good guys who rolls up his sleeves. Someone I trust to make fair decisions and look out for the interests of Montanans. I’m a small business owner and I notice those who looks after main street.

Running a small business is tough and every dollar counts. In the last year, Tester passed legislation giving small businesses tax credits to make improvements to lower energy costs. That’s an investment in building resilient businesses in Montana. That’s an investment to keep businesses like mine open. That’s an investment in Montana.

Trevor Parrish,

Helena

