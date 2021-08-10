 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Proud of Rosendale
10 comments

Proud of Rosendale

  • 10
{{featured_button_text}}
Letter to the editor icon2

Letter to the editor icon2

A lot of people talk about “protecting our Montana way of life” but U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale is actually doing it!

The far left has spent us into oblivion, is trying to take our guns, allowing hundreds of thousands of illegal aliens to enter the country each month and wants young men to compete with our daughters in sports and take showers with them.

Rosendale finds this unacceptable and won’t be intimidated by the mob who say otherwise.

We are very proud of the accomplishments by Matt Rosendale!

Karen Marshall

Bozeman

10 comments
12
12
0
0
2

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Begging DPHHS for help
Letters

Begging DPHHS for help

Montana’s mental health agencies including our only free-standing child psychiatric hospital, Shodair Children’s Hospital, are begging DPHHS t…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News