Proud of our citizen-soldiers and airmen
Every day of service with citizen-soldiers and airmen I was inspired with their devotion to duty. This service included emergency response to floods, blizzards and forest fires, delivering the chance of democracy to failed nations with the collapse of the Iron Curtain, security at the Olympics and combat in Afghanistan. Throughout those missions I was proud of the mettle encapsulated in the men and women of the Guard and their unwavering devotion to “Support and Defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies foreign and domestic ... ” 

With a history that dates from 1636, this latest chapter, written by our militia, has to be one of their proudest achievements. Over 25,000 members of the Guard responded to the Jan. 6 assault on our nation and the United States Constitution. What makes their response worthy of grandeur is understanding that when you deploy the National Guard you deploy America. Because of that truism there should be little doubt that some members deployed were sympathizers of those in the mob. Yet, they upheld their sworn oath to “Support and Defend the Constitution” in spite of their personal emotions.

In 385 years, you have never performed in a more admirable fashion!

Joel Cusker

Helena

