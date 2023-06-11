There are many qualities that make East Helena exceptional.

Among them are that we look out for one another, support each other in good times and in bad, and celebrate traditions and holidays together all throughout the year. In addition to the strength of character and independence of our residents, there is something else that continues to make East Helena strong; our schools.

Another school year has come to an end, and what a special year it was. The first high school graduating class has crossed "the stage" and 124 students can now proudly declare that they are East Helena High School graduates.

Among them, 45% graduated with some type of academic honors. Because of their hard work and support from their families, teachers, counselors, coaches, administration, staff and the community, every student is amply prepared to enter the workforce successfully, join the military with honor, excel in college, and volunteer with dedication. It is also a hope that they eventually return to the 227 to be a part of our community again and raise their families.

Growing up in East Helena, I was fortunate with superb teachers and experiences. That tradition continues as our kids excel in the district, with even more opportunities than my generation could have imagined.

Two of the most exceptional teachers this year have been Ms. Camryn Beck — who provided the most extraordinary kindergarten experience for our youngest and Mrs. Olson — who supported our oldest through learning and challenges with grace and care.

A special thank you to Superintendent Dan Rispens, our principals and the School Board for their responsible stewardship and leadership for our children.

As we continue to ensure East Helena remains the best place to raise a family in Montana, East Helena Public Schools will continue to be the centerpiece of our pride and commitment. It is also critical that we support our schools, businesses, churches, and one another as East Helena grows and expands.

Wishing you all a great summer!

Wesley Feist, Ward 1 Councilmember,

East Helena