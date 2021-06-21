Proud Boys has no right to associate with VFW

This letter is forwarded in response to the recent Helena IR article that discussed the Proud Boys and their inept attempt to involve the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) in a so-called charity event.
I am a native Montanan, a twenty-year military veteran (Army and Navy), and a life member of the VFW. As such, I vehemently resent any attempt by a known domestic terrorist organization like the Proud Boys to associate itself with the VFW.
The VFW is an honorable organization with a membership that has all fought in wars on foreign soil, defending the United States of America and the American way of life as represented by the American flag. The Proud Boys is a well-known hate group that has accomplished absolutely nothing of value for anyone. On January 6, 2021, the Proud Boys led the way into our national Capitol, using American flags as clubs with which to beat the brave police that defended the building, while chanting hate-filled vilifications of our elected Senators and Congresspersons. This treasonous act certainly cancels out any right these people had to associate themselves with an honorable American organization like the VFW.
Apparently the former Marine Proud Boy who is organizing the poker run thought it would be acceptable to link the Proud Boys with the VFW. Maybe he thought this would help white-wash the infamous Proud Boys in an attempt to make them appear more moderate and socially involved than they actually are. It won't work.
If this Marine wants to organize a poker run to benefit the VFW, I suggest that he get formal permission and do it in the name of the VFW alone. Drop the Proud Boys involvement. The two organizations are not compatible in any way. In fact, I would suggest that he divest himself of his Proud Boys membership. To be a Marine is to be a member of one of our most highly respected national organizations. To demean this honor by also being a Proud Boy is truly sad.
Jeff Noonan
Helena