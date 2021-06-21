Proud Boys has no right to associate with VFW

This letter is forwarded in response to the recent Helena IR article that discussed the Proud Boys and their inept attempt to involve the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) in a so-called charity event.

I am a native Montanan, a twenty-year military veteran (Army and Navy), and a life member of the VFW. As such, I vehemently resent any attempt by a known domestic terrorist organization like the Proud Boys to associate itself with the VFW.

The VFW is an honorable organization with a membership that has all fought in wars on foreign soil, defending the United States of America and the American way of life as represented by the American flag. The Proud Boys is a well-known hate group that has accomplished absolutely nothing of value for anyone. On January 6, 2021, the Proud Boys led the way into our national Capitol, using American flags as clubs with which to beat the brave police that defended the building, while chanting hate-filled vilifications of our elected Senators and Congresspersons. This treasonous act certainly cancels out any right these people had to associate themselves with an honorable American organization like the VFW.