Protest was peaceful, powerful

I was present for June 13th's BLM protest at the Capitol. I left prior to the altercations which occurred with counter-protesters. What I experienced was peaceful, heart-felt, and powerful. I am glad I was there. I carried a sign that read, "This Pastor Believes That Black Lives Matter."
As I was leaving one of the organizers, a young woman in her early 20s, approached me with tears in her eyes. She thanked me for being there with my sign. She had grown up in a small Midwestern town, in a church where she did not experience acceptance or compassion. My presence had a positive impact in someone's life, and all I had to do was show up. What we choose to do with our lives matters.
Pastor Roger Lynn
Helena
