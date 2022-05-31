Protect women's rights

Thank you to those voicing concerns about the potential overturning of Roe v. Wade by the U.S. Supreme Court and Gov. Gianforte's equally disturbing receptiveness to a special session to eliminate women's rights regarding their own bodies. At the national level, our United States Supreme Court currently holds the power regarding women's rights. It is extremely important for them to hear citizen concerns on this issue. Please send letters of support to: Supreme Court of the United States, 1 First Street NE, Washington, DC, 20543. There is no public comment phone line according to their website.

At the local level, Gov. Gianforte recently stated "Every life has to be protected." During Montana's last legislative session, the governor and several legislators frequently called for less government interference, need for personal responsibility, and protection of freedom and privacy rights, at least when voting for gun rights and against science-based efforts to curb a pandemic.

If the governor is truly being honest about protecting "every life" and since he and legislators seem strongly supportive of less government overreach and more individual rights, then two major actions should happen. One is to come up with a detailed, comprehensive and long-range plan on how they propose to ensure these protections and rights for all constituents. The second must be revocation of laws passed last session that totally disregard women's lives by forcing them to have babies against their will. Holding a special session to address these issues is an appropriate use of taxpayer dollars.

Lynne Boone,

Helena

Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1