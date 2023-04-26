As in the past, several bills were introduced this session addressing public employee pensions. Guest Views regarding public pensions recently appeared in the Helena IR. The Association of Montana Retired Public Employees (AMRPE) Board applauds the Legislature's efforts to ensure pension funds remain financially healthy as required by the Montana Constitution. These funds must be available to pay retirement benefits to public employees who have earned them by providing essential city, county, educational and state services for all Montanans.

Active public employees, their employers and the state contribute financially to the retirement systems. Retired public employees in the defined benefit plans receive a guaranteed monthly benefit, most of which is spent in the same communities they served. These retirees, like all Montana citizens, pay income taxes on their monthly benefits.

The financial stability of defined benefit plans depends on contributions, investment returns and benefits paid. The current unfunded actuarial liabilities of the retirement plans are significant. However, like a mortgage, they are intended to be paid down over a 30-year period. Any legislative adjustments to the plans' funding should be carefully considered to ensure the plans’ future solvency and to protect public employees’ defined benefit payments.

Melanie Symons, AMRPE president,

Helena