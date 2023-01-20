Protect people instead of guns

Being in the room during the hearing of HB 202 (Revising Public Safety Laws), a bill to temporarily help families remove guns when a member of the family is in danger of suicide or of harming others, was a shocking revelation of the devolution of democracy in Montana. The bill was articulately and thoughtfully presented by Rep. Ed Stafman and supported by tearful, intensely emotional testimony from three women who had experienced gun violence in their families. There were no opponents. The majority sat with emotionless affect. Then, with a contrived procedural move, they tabled the bill with a precision and speed that would have made the Third Reich proud. There is no rational reason that guns should be protected instead of people. Montana's suicide by gun rate is second in the country. The highest cause of child and adolescent death in the country is by gun. Extreme risk laws save lives. Somehow the majority feels they have a mandate to make every issue into a red meat political statement. They forget that over 40% of Montanans did not vote for their supposed "mandate" and that a majority in Montana and in the country (including gun owners) support extreme risk laws because they work. The behavior I saw was the very definition of unethical, and its continuation is responsible for the unnecessary loss of too many Montana human beings. I fear the demise of civil society in the state I love and in which I was born and raised. The behavior of the majority in this hearing was truly a defiance of democracy.