In Montana, we care about protecting our children and ending bullying in schools.

Instead of seeking to prevent hate speech and bullying in our public schools, Montana House Bill 361 would protect the bullies. The text of this bill would make it impossible to discipline students who use a transgender or non-binary student’s name and sex assigned at birth, even once they have expressed their preferred name and pronouns.

Over 80% of transgender kids have considered or attempted suicide; this is largely due to the bullying and cruelty they experience at the hands of hateful peers.

If we want to see more children grow into happy, healthy adults, we should work to eliminate bullying, not give it legal protection.

Tell your senators to protect our kids, and vote "No" on HB 361.

Makayla DeLange,

Bozeman