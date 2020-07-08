Protect Badger-Two Medicine

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Blackfeet Tribe has proposed designating the Badger-Two Medicine as a cultural heritage area. This special place just south of Glacier Park is sacred to the Blackfeet and significant for America’s outdoor heritage.

For 50 years I had the privilege to pack and guide visitors into the Bob Marshall and Rocky Mountain Front, and I know the Badger-Two Medicine is equal to the finest wild country anywhere.

Montanans supported the Rocky Mountain Front Heritage Act which protected most of the Front’s public lands. The last piece of the hundred-mile stretch of Front that lacks lasting protection is the Badger-Two Medicine.

The Tribe’s proposal would complete 40 years of effort that so many have worked for -- to ensure that our descendants can experience this special landscape the way we have.

The proposal would “keep it like it is” by protecting wildlife habitat and ensuring continued public access for traditional recreational uses.

The cultural heritage area honors tribal treaty rights and the spiritual connections the Blackfeet have for this sacred land. It serves the best interests of all who love wild places. It’s time to protect the Badger-Two Medicine.

Gene Sentz

Choteau

