Protect and grow Lincoln's legacy

This summer I hiked to Heart Lake, a beautiful trek through new and old growth forest in the Scapegoat Wilderness. Lincoln relies on public lands near their town for feeding their families with hunting and fishing, job opportunities in the forests, as well as recreation to unwind and connect to nature. Sadly, years of concerns about forest health, public land access, health of wildlife populations and dwindling forest jobs have loomed large over the Lincoln community. The Lincoln Prosperity Group is working to combat these issues facing this iconic Montana town. Supporting this group and its mission to boost Lincoln’s economy, protect public lands and enhance outdoor recreation opportunities in the area will help the community of Lincoln, and all of Montana. On my hike to Heart Lake, I passed through an area that the Lincoln Prosperity Group has proposed as a future addition to the Scapegoat Wilderness. If we want influential towns, like Lincoln, that have helped Montana survive and thrive to stay viable and vibrant into the future, we need to show up. Lincoln is a small town with an impressive history and heart. Let's work together to protect and grow that legacy with the Lincoln Prosperity Proposal.