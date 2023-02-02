Proposed program is a win-win solution

Commissioner Sean Logan has a good idea: return some money to the taxpayers, or more precisely, to city of Helena water and sewer service ratepayers. His proposal will get some discussion by the full city commission in the next few weeks. I’m hoping the commission will see the merit to his proposal.

Here’s the brief explanation: starting late in 2018 the city began collecting $8.97 per month per household in order to fund the zero interest water/sewer emergency repair and replacement program. Since its inception the program has served 31 households and expended just under $265,000. Last December the city commission moved to eliminate collecting the fees for this program. The resolution establishing the program is scheduled to sunset in 2030. A future commission will decide whether to continue the program, and if so how to fund it.

There is presently a fund balance in the program of nearly $2.7 million.

Commissioner Logan is proposing to keep enough money in the fund (roughly $500,000-$700,000) so it can to continue to make these loans; and return the balance (roughly $2 million) to the ratepayers in the form of a check.

Make no mistake, this is a good program that has helped real people in a meaningful way. It’s fair to say, however, that the demand for the program is quite a bit less than was expected back in 2018, and thus the $2.7 million fund balance now.

I believe Commissioner Logan is proposing a “win/win” solution that keeps the program adequately funded for the next six-seven years and returns the bulk of the money to those who paid into the fund.

Given the economic impacts we have all experienced these last few years, I think Helena citizens would really appreciate this action by their city commission.

Jim E. Smith,

Helena

Unchecked spending in Montana’s cities and counties

When it comes to priorities this legislative session, I firmly believe that a long-term solution to Montanans’ ever-rising property taxes should be at the top of the list. The problem at its root is an unchecked spending system in many of Montana’s cities and counties.

Roughly 90% of all property taxes are collected at the local level. While there are controls on the mill system and a balanced budget requirement, local governments can spend every dollar they get without a check if it is not more than the revenue. For many localities this has meant there are increases of about 30% or 40% over the baseline.

Although we are only in the first month of the legislative session, I have had the opportunity to introduce a bill that deals with wasteful spending at the local level. HB 324 is inspired by Colorado’s highly successful Taxpayer Bill of Rights (TABOR). Montanans deserve more than a once-in-a-blue-moon property tax rebate. We need to have a long-term solution to your ever rising property taxes and HB 324 will solve that issue. The bill will be heard in the House Local Government Committee on Thursday, Feb. 9. This is your hard-earned money, not any bureaucrats to fiddle away on any unnecessary or wasteful projects.

Rep. Caleb Hinkle, HD 68,

Belgrade